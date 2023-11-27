Skinner will get the starting nod at home against the Ducks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner is coming off his first shutout of the year, stopping all 25 shots in Friday's win over Washington. In his previous two outings, he was tagged with nine goals on just 35 shots. For the season, he's gone 5-7-1 with a lackluster 3.37 GAA and .875 save percentage across 14 appearances.