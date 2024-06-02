Skinner will face the Stars at home for Game 6 on Sunday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Skinner has won two straight games to put the Oilers up 3-2 over Dallas. In those two victories, he stopped a combined 39 of 42 shots. He's struggled at times this postseason and has an .890 save percentage through 15 playoff appearances. However, he's been much better against the Stars, posting a 2.08 GAA and .908 save percentage through five contests.