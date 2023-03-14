Skinner will be between the pipes at home versus the Senators on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Skinner will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday in which he gave up six goals on 37 shots (.838 save percentage). It will be the young netminder's 10th appearance in the Oilers' last 11 contests as he continues to see the bulk of the starts over Jack Campbell. If Skinner continues to struggle, it could open the door for Campbell to steal a few starts away down the stretch.