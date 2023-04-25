Skinner will patrol the home crease Tuesday in Game 5 against Los Angeles, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner will get a chance to bounce back after getting pulled from Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings. He allowed three goals on 11 shots prior to being replaced by Jack Campbell following the first period. Campbell made 27 saves on 28 shots in relief to help Edmonton secure the comeback victory. Skinner has a 1-2 record this postseason, having permitted 12 goals on 101 shots.