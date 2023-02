Skinner will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Philadelphia, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner has permitted 10 goals on 93 shots during his three-game (0-1-2) winless skid, including a 35-save effort against the Flyers on Feb. 9 in a 2-1 shootout loss. He has posted a 13-11-4 record this season with a 2.95 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 30 appearances. Philadelphia ranks 27th in the league this year with 2.69 goals per game.