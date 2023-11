Skinner will be in the home crease versus Dallas on Thursday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

It looks like Skinner has regained his status as the Oilers' No. 1 netminder as this will be his third straight start. He picked up his first win of the season Sunday in a 5-2 victory over the Flames in the Heritage Classic. Skinner is 1-2-1 with a 3.50 GAA and .863 save percentage, but the numbers are skewed as he gave up eight goals on 32 shots in his first two appearances this season.