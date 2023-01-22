Skinner stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

The Oilers' top six set the tone, and Skinner bent but didn't break to earn his first win since Dec. 30. It was the Oilers' sixth straight win as a team, but Jack Campbell had picked up the first five during the streak. Skinner improved to 13-10-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 27 appearances. It's a good problem for head coach Jay Woodcroft to have when both of his goalies are in form, but it leads to a potential timeshare in the Edmonton crease that limits fantasy value for both of Skinner and Campbell. The Oilers host the bottom-feeding Blue Jackets on Wednesday.