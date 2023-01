Skinner will miss Saturday's home game against Chicago because of an illness.

Skinner started in Edmonton's previous two contests, posting a 1-0-1 record, 2.45 GAA and .911 save percentage over that span. He's 13-10-3 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 28 games this season. With Skinner unavailable, Jack Campbell will play between the pipes Saturday while Matt Berlin, who has inked an amateur tryout contract with Edmonton on an emergency basis, will serve as the backup.