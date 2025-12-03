Skinner stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Wild.

Skinner wasn't able to win consecutive games, but this was another strong effort in a game where the Oilers couldn't solve Jesper Wallstedt in the other crease. Skinner is 2-2-0 with eight goals allowed on 96 shots over his last four games, an improvement from his work earlier in November. Through 20 starts this season, Skinner is at a 9-8-3 record with a 2.90 GAA and an .888 save percentage. The Oilers host the Kraken on Thursday, a team Skinner has seen recently when he posted a 26-save shutout in Seattle on Saturday.