Skinner made 22 starts in a 6-1 win Saturday over the Sharks.

Tomas Hertl scored from in tight on a feed from behind the net at 7:03 of the first, but that was it. Skinner has won four straight games; the last three, he's allowed just two goals total. And even more impressively, Skinner is 12-1-1 in 14 starts since the start of March. He's clearly stating his case for consideration in the Calder Trophy race for top rookie.