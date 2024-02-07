Skinner stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Skinner was between the pipes for 12 of Edmonton's 16 games during their winning streak, but he was handed his first loss since Dec. 19 in this contest. The 25-year-old still put in a good effort -- he hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last 12 appearances. Skinner dropped to 23-10-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 35 contests. The Oilers next two games are in a back-to-back set versus Anaheim on Friday and Los Angeles on Saturday. Skinner and Calvin Pickard are likely to each get a start during that two-game stretch.