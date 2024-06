Skinner stopped 19 of 20 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

The Oilers' defense again stood tall, making Skinner's job easier with another light workload. The lone goal against him was tipped in by Wyatt Johnston. Skinner has won five of his last seven games, and he's given up two goals or fewer in six of those contests. He'll likely be between the pipes in Game 6 on Sunday with a chance to send the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Finals.