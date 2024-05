Skinner stopped 16 of 19 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Skinner had another poor outing, but the Oilers' dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl made up for it with four points each. Over the last three games, Skinner has allowed 11 goals on 64 shots, but he's managed to win two of those contests. The Oilers managed to break the Canucks' home-ice advantage -- the series is tied at 1-1 heading back to Edmonton for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday.