Skinner stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

For the second game in a row, Skinner kept the Oilers' season alive with a solid win. The 25-year-old has allowed 13 goals on 134 shots over five games in the Stanley Cup Finals. He's now 13-8 with a 2.53 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 21 playoff contests. Skinner's a virtual lock to start Game 6 at home as the Oilers look to even the series.