Skinner stopped 34 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

The game was tied 3-3 after two periods, with Skinner and the Oilers struggling in the middle frame. They had the better of the third, allowing Skinner to snap his two-game skid with a victory. The 25-year-old has allowed 10 goals over his last four outings, a return to more average play after he was nearly unbeatable in January. On the season, he's gone 24-11-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 37 contests. The Oilers set out on a three-game road trip next, with the first stop in St. Louis on Thursday.