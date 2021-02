Skinner gave up five goals on 38 shots in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Senators.

While it wasn't the cleanest of performances, Skinner can say he won his NHL debut after Sunday's performance. The 22-year-old's performance was likely why head coach Dave Tippett waited so long to give someone other than Mikko Koskinen a start. Skinner shouldn't be expected to get much more playing time -- the Oilers' next back-to-back is Feb. 8 and 9 in Ottawa, but Mike Smith (undisclosed) may be ready to be activated off of injured reserve by then.