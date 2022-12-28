Skinner made 46 saves during a 2-1 victory over the host Flames on Tuesday.

In the Battle of Alberta finale, Skinner backed the Oilers to a 2-1 season-series victory. The 24-year-old netminder set a tone by denying the Flames from scoring in the opening five minutes of the initial frame for the first time in four outings. Skinner (11-9-1) likely expected to endure a busy night, facing a Flames squad that entered Tuesday fifth in the NHL in shots per game (34.4), finishing one save shy of his career high.