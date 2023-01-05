Skinner, despite previous reports, will not be the starter against the Islanders on Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Skinner has been getting the bulk of the workload of late, appearing in 12 of the Oilers' previous 15 contests. In those outings, the netminder is 6-5-1 with a 2.85 GAA and .914 save percentage. While Skinner should probably still be considered the No. 1 option between the pipes, Jack Campbell will almost certainly get more than just the odd back-to-back start, including Thursday's clash with New York.