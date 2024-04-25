Skinner allowed five goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Skinner is now 1-1 in the postseason, having allowed nine goals on 63 shots. He's given up at least four goals in three straight games, something he didn't do in the seven outings prior to his recent struggles. The Oilers will roll with Skinner in goal, though it could be up to the offense to cover up his mistakes in a first-round series that's not been kind to the goalies so far. The next game is Friday in Los Angeles.