Skinner gave up five goals on 31 shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

The shine appears to be coming off of Skinner's hot start to the year -- he's given up nine tallies combined across his last two outings, losing both of them. He had no answer for the Capitals' power play (4-for-5) in this one. The 24-year-old goalie is now 2-3-0 with 15 goals allowed on 208 shots through six appearances. Jack Campbell will likely start Tuesday in Tampa.