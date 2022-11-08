Skinner gave up five goals on 31 shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.
The shine appears to be coming off of Skinner's hot start to the year -- he's given up nine tallies combined across his last two outings, losing both of them. He had no answer for the Capitals' power play (4-for-5) in this one. The 24-year-old goalie is now 2-3-0 with 15 goals allowed on 208 shots through six appearances. Jack Campbell will likely start Tuesday in Tampa.
More News
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Tending twine Monday•
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Yields two quick goals•
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: In goal against New Jersey•
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Makes 40 saves in win•
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Starting in Calgary•
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Sparkles during 15th career start•