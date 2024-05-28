Skinner stopped 17 of 21 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 3. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

For the second game in a row, the Oilers' defense did well at shot suppression, but it wasn't enough. Skinner squandered a 2-0 lead after the first period and has allowed eight goals on 78 shots through the first three games of the Western Conference Finals. Skinner briefly lost his starting job in the second round, but this is the first time he's lost consecutive contests this postseason. Game 4 is Wednesday in Edmonton, and head coach Kris Knoblauch hasn't revealed if it will be Skinner or Calvin Pickard who starts that game.