Skinner stopped 30 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Skinner had a rough second period, and while the Oilers recovered from that, they never gave him a lead to protect. Over his last six outings, Skinner has gone 2-3-1 with 23 goals allowed on 178 shots. The 25-year-old is at 25-12-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .903 save percentage. His strong January is quickly fading into memory, though playing behind an offense as strong as the Oilers will continue to give him a chance to win in most starts.