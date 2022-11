Skinner made 39 saves during a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Attempting to hold a 2-goal, third-period advantage Skinner surrendered three, third-period goals, including two seven seconds apart. The 24-year-old netminder entered Thursday with a 1.59 GAA and .955 save percentage, but the Oilers' five-game winning streak ended. Skinner fell to 2-2-0.