Lennstrom will be in camp with the Oilers on Sunday, Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 reports.

Lennstrom is a long-shot to make the big club's roster this year, as the Oilers' defense is deep down his preferred left side. On loan with HC Frolunda of the SHL, he had 15 points in 31 contests in 2020-21. It's unclear if he'll return to Sweden or report to AHL Bakersfield if he predictably fails to make the big club's Opening Night roster.