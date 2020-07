The Oilers have loaned Lennstrom to Frolunda HC of the SHL for the 2020-21 campaign, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Edmonton signed Lennstrom to a one-year, entry-level contract in April, but the organization evidently believes his development will continue to be better served by playing in Sweden's top professional league rather than the AHL. The 25-year-old blueliner notched three goals and 15 points while posting a plus-9 rating in 31 games with Frolunda this year.