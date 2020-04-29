Oilers' Theodor Lennstrom: Signs with Edmonton
Lennstrom signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Wednesday.
Lennstrom spent the 2019-20 campaign with Frolunda HC of the SHL, notching three goals and 15 points while posting a plus-9 rating in 31 games. The 25-year-old blueliner will get an invite to next year's training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend the bulk of the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Bakersfield adjusting to the North American brand of hockey.
