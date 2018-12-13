Rieder (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly Transactions.

The Oilers sent Kris Russell (undisclosed) to the IR in a corresponding move. Rieder is a versatile forward who can play anywhere up front, but the German has come up empty on 33 shots attempts this season and seven apples comprise his point total through 18 games. He does hold a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit, though.