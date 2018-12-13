Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Activated from IR
Rieder (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly Transactions.
The Oilers sent Kris Russell (undisclosed) to the IR in a corresponding move. Rieder is a versatile forward who can play anywhere up front, but the German has come up empty on 33 shots attempts this season and seven apples comprise his point total through 18 games. He does hold a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit, though.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...