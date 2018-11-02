Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Adds two more helpers Thursday
Rieder dished out a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-0 triumph over Chicago.
That's three multi-point performances for Rieder in his last five games. He's still looking for his first goal of the season, but the German forward now has seven helpers in 12 games. That's not bad considering Rieder opened the season with a six-game point drought.
