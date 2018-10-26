Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Capitalizes on increased role
Rieder dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Rieder was the beneficiary of some line-shuffling, as he easily set a season high with 18:16 of ice time, 3:32 of which came with the extra man. After opening his Oilers tenure with six scoreless games, Rieder's racked up three helpers in the past two.
