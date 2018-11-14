Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Injury clarified
Rieder suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Rieder will be re-evaluated Wednesday, as he'll look to get healthy for Saturday's matchup versus the Flames. He has seven assists and 32 shots on goal in 18 games this year.
More News
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Won't return to Tuesday's game•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Adds two more helpers Thursday•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Capitalizes on increased role•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Reels in elusive point•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Inks one-year deal with Oilers•
-
Tobias Rieder: Not getting qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...