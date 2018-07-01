Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Inks one-year deal with Oilers
Rieder agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with Edmonton, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
The German forward totaled 12 goals and 25 points with the Kings and Coyotes last season, his lowest point total since scoring 21 during his 2014-15 rookie campaign. Rieder will provide some forward depth along with Kyle Brodziak who also penned a deal with Edmonton on Sunday. It remains to be seen what type of role Rieder will have next season, but expect him to post his fourth consecutive 25-point season.
