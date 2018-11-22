Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Lands on IR
Rieder (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Rieder will miss the next few weeks with an upper-body injury. Expect him back around the middle of December if all goes according to plan. In a related move, Patrick Russell was promoted to give Edmonton some depth up front. Meanwhile, Rieder, a native of Landshut, Germany, is goalless in 2018-19 but does have seven assists in 18 games.
More News
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Set to miss at least one month•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Injury clarified•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Won't return to Tuesday's game•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Adds two more helpers Thursday•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Capitalizes on increased role•
-
Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Reels in elusive point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...