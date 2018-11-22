Rieder (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Rieder will miss the next few weeks with an upper-body injury. Expect him back around the middle of December if all goes according to plan. In a related move, Patrick Russell was promoted to give Edmonton some depth up front. Meanwhile, Rieder, a native of Landshut, Germany, is goalless in 2018-19 but does have seven assists in 18 games.