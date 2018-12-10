Rieder (upper body) will join the team on its two-game road trip this week, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Rieder was injured back on Nov. 13 but seems to be closing in on a return to game action. He'll be with the Oilers as they embark on a short two-game road trip, making stops in Colorado and Winnipeg. The German-born forward is goalless on the season but does have seven assists in 18 games.