Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Not present for warmups
Rieder (upper body) will sit out of Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche.
Rieder is traveling with the team for its two-game road trip that concludes Thursday in Winnipeg. The 25-year-old will set his sights on that matchup. As the roster sits, the Oilers will need to send a player down to minors before activating Rieder from injured reserve.
