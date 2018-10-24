Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Reels in elusive point
Rieder recorded an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime home loss to the Penguins.
Rieder, who is operating under a one-year pact with the Oilers, finally registered his first point with the Pacific Division club. The German is firmly planted in a bottom-six role, which severely cuts into his fantasy prospects.
