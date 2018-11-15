Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Set to miss at least one month
Rieder (upper body) will be out for a month, the team announced Thursday.
While Rieder hasn't officially been placed on injured reserve, it's only a matter of time. Based on his rough timeline, the winger is poised to miss the Oilers' next 15 contests while he recovers. While he does have seven helpers on the year, the German has been unable to find the back of the net this season in 18 appearances. Patrick Russell has already been promoted from the minors in light of Rieder's absence.
