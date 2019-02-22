Rieder dished an assist while skating 8:51 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Islanders.

Despite the helper, Rieder has only two assists in 10 games in February. Rieder has not scored this season, contributing only 11 assists in 46 games. Additionally, he doesn't provide enough in peripheral stats like hits or shots, and he's seen his ice time average drop by 2:00 compared to last year when he split the season between the Coyotes and Kings.