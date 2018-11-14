Oilers' Tobias Rieder: Won't return to Tuesday's game
Rieder (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens and won't return.
It's unclear what's bothering Rieder, and he logged just 6:17 before leaving the contest. If Rieder's injury is long-term, the Oilers will need to call up reinforcements from AHL Bakersfield since they only have Cooper Marody on the roster to replace him.
More News
