Cibulka signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Friday.

The undrafted defenseman has spent the last two seasons with Ceske Budejovice HC of the Czech league. He had seven goals and 22 points across 47 regular-season games this season and chipped in with a goal and two helpers in four playoff games. He will not need to adapt to the North American lifestyle next season, as he spent three seasons in the QMJHL with Val d'Or and Cape Breton. Cibulka will likely start next season with AHL Bakersfield, but could see some time at the NHL level.