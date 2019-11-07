The Oilers placed Jurco on waivers Thursday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Josh Archibald (foot) and Joakim Nygard (ribs) are both on the brink of returning to game action, so Edmonton can afford to cut the under-performing Jurco loose at this point. In the likely event that he goes unclaimed, the 26-year-old winger will be assigned to the Oilers' AHL affiliate.