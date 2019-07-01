Jurco signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Oilers on Monday, Sportsnet's Mark Spector reports.

Jurco is right on the borderline of the AHL and NHL, but he'll get an opportunity to make the big club in camp. He has 50 points in 201 career NHL games, and is coming off a campaign in which he recorded 27 points in 31 AHL contests.