Oilers' Tomas Jurco: Makes season debut
Jurco (undisclosed) was the in the Edmonton lineup Saturday and had an assist in a 6-5 win over the Kings.
Jurco was unable to suit up for Wednesday's opener against Vancouver after undergoing a medical procedure. He was deemed good to go Saturday, however, and skated on Edmonton's third like with Markus Granlund and Gaetan Haas. Jurco is in his first year as an Oiler after spending his first five NHL seasons with Detroit and Chicago. He played the entire 2018-19 season in the AHL.
