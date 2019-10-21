Jurco has gone without a point in his last six games.

The 26-year-old winger has added a minus-1 rating and four shots on goal in that span, after opening the year with helpers in consecutive games. Jurco's drop in production coincides with his move to a bottom-six role after initially seeing time on the second line. Jurco has some power-play time on the second unit, but it's not translating on the scoresheet.