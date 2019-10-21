Oilers' Tomas Jurco: Mired on fourth line
Jurco has gone without a point in his last six games.
The 26-year-old winger has added a minus-1 rating and four shots on goal in that span, after opening the year with helpers in consecutive games. Jurco's drop in production coincides with his move to a bottom-six role after initially seeing time on the second line. Jurco has some power-play time on the second unit, but it's not translating on the scoresheet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.