Oilers' Tomas Jurco: Records second helper
Jurco supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Jurco set up James Neal's fourth goal of the contest in the third period. The 26-year-old winger now has an assist in both of his games this season. He's listed on the second line, but he only skated 10:50 in Tuesday's game, and his skill-set is likely better suited to a bottom-six role after spending all of last year in the AHL.
