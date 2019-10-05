Jurco (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Jurco missed Wednesday's season opener after undergoing a medical procedure. There's not a sense he's being rushed back, but with Alex Chiasson and Josh Archibald both unavailable due to illness, Jurco will make his first NHL appearance since 2017-18. The Slovakian winger had a strong preseason and figures to compete for a bottom-six role this season.