Oilers' Tomas Jurco: Three-point night versus Jets
Jurco scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.
Jurco got the Oilers on the board in the first period, converting on a pass from James Neal. The duo then provided the helpers on Connor McDavid's tally in the second period. Jurco capped the performance with the game-winner in the third, a power play goal. The three-point effort gives Jurco three tallies and two helpers in the preseason, strengthening his case to start the year in the NHL rather than with AHL Bakersfield. However, he'd likely be limited to a bottom-six role if he does stay in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.