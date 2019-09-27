Jurco scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Jurco got the Oilers on the board in the first period, converting on a pass from James Neal. The duo then provided the helpers on Connor McDavid's tally in the second period. Jurco capped the performance with the game-winner in the third, a power play goal. The three-point effort gives Jurco three tallies and two helpers in the preseason, strengthening his case to start the year in the NHL rather than with AHL Bakersfield. However, he'd likely be limited to a bottom-six role if he does stay in the NHL.