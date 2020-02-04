Oilers' Tomas Jurco: Undergoes hip surgery
Jurco had hip surgery and will aim to return in late March, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jurco could be out for the rest of the season, but AHL Bakersfield is hoping he'll be back for the end of the regular season, although the team will need a surge to make the playoffs. The 27-year-old Jurco has struggled to maintain a full-time NHL role since the 2015-16 season. Whether he returns or not, Jurco will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
