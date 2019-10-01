Jurco (undisclosed) will have a medical procedure and won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Canucks.

The nature of Jurco's procedure is unclear, so it's tough to pinpoint a timeline for his return. There was a chance Jurco -- who hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2017-18 season -- was going to watch this game from the press box anyway, so his absence shouldn't shake up the fantasy realm. The 26-year-old winger will look to return for Saturday's home game versus the Kings.