Lafreniere scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kamloops' 5-4 shootout loss to Prince George on Friday.

Lafreniere didn't missed the scoresheet in November, but he was skunked twice to begin December before getting back on track Friday. He's up to 21 goals, 38 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-12 rating across 29 appearances this season. The Oilers prospect's stock is on the rise with his strong play for a middle-of-the-road team this year.