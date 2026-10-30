Lafreniere had three assists in Western Michigan University's 10-2 win over Long Island University on Thursday.

Lafreniere has picked up two goals and five assists through his first six games in college. The winger logged 77 points in 67 regular-season outings for WHL Kamloops in 2025-26. He also got a little action on an amateur tryout in the AHL, earning three points over eight games between the regular season and playoffs. Lafreniere's a third-round pick from 2025, so he may need multiple years in college before he's ready for the professional ranks.